22 black-owned food businesses to support in and around Madison

As a consumer, decisions on how you spend your money hold power.

Syovata Edari of CocoVaa Chocolatier

Protests have erupted across the globe in response to the death of George Floyd and in resistance to a long history of racism and police brutality on black bodies. Social media pages are surging with resources for awareness and activism. Newly created funds are circulating for protest supplies and bail money in cities across the nation (here is a link for bail funds in Madison), while donation links for groups committed to racial justice are at the top of Instagram and Facebook feeds. See more widespread donation links here.

There are ways to support a cause without monetary donations — research, education, conversation, time — but some organizations require financial funding to operate toward long-term change. If wealth is indeed a measure of power, perhaps a shift in where this money lies and how it is spent will leave a lasting mark in our communities.

Multimillion-dollar companies continue to make statements and pledge portions of their profit to activism groups. A few days ago, Glossier, a well-known competitor in the beauty community, contributed $500,000 to black-owned businesses and an additional $500,000 to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

As a consumer, decisions hold power, and while the average citizen might not be able to scrap together thousands of dollars each dollar makes a difference. Right now — and every day — making contributions to local, black-owned businesses amplifies the efforts to transform the conversation about racial injustice into something tangible and sustainable.

The importance of individual support, by any means available, is vital during efforts of social change. Because even if it does not feel like much of a contribution, individual actions are catalysts for widespread, deep-rooted change. At Madison Magazine, we aim to keep our audience updated with local coverage of area events, city life, food and more. Here is an updated list of black-owned area restaurants and food businesses that you can support:

Restaurants

Anointed One

515 Junction Road, 203-9671

BP Smokehouse

201 Larkin St., Tomah, 343-3671

Buraka

1210 Williamson St., 286-1448

David’s Jamaican Cuisine

5696 Monona Drive, 222-8109

Falbo Brothers Pizzeria

406 South Park St., 255-9090

Kingdom Restaurant

1865 Northport Drive, 286-1238

Marie’s Soul Food

1637 Monroe St., 318-2888

McGee’s Chicken

2702 E. Washington St., 442-0220

950 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, 318-2888

Melly Mel’s Deli and Catering

315 W. Beltline Hwy, 213-3020

Savi Café

1215 S. Madison St., 283-4903

Food Trucks, Catering and Specialty

Bartender 608

6516 Monona Drive, 622-7608

CocoVaa Chocolatier

1815 E. Washington Ave., 888-803-6122

Food Junkies

400-7238

Hayne’s Kitchen

886-2116

Jerk Paradise

773-996-5880

JustVeggiez

209-5070

Les délices de Awa LLC

446-6108

Little Red Barn 55

5408 Williamsburg Way, 535-9127

Mo’ Betta Butter Cookies

5662 King James, 209-295

Pa Pa’s BBQ

1220 East Broadway, 575-6489

Peanuts and Chocolate

Ribmasters

(608) 669-0955

Hannah Twietmeyer is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.

