218 more hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin as health officials confirm several new deaths

MADISON, Wis. — Twenty more people throughout Wisconsin have died due to coronavirus complications Tuesday, according to the latest data from state and county health officials.

At least 1,649* deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed across the state since the start of the pandemic. Another 218 people have also been hospitalized Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The seven-day percent positive for tests by person increased by more than one-half of a percentage point to 21.7%, while the seven-day average for total tests by day also increased to 12%.

Health officials have recorded an additional 4,010* cases since Monday afternoon. Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 178,755* confirmed cases, with over 37,000 of those still active.

DHS performed system maintenance on its website over the weekend, which resulted in the amount of positive cases not being updated Saturday and Sunday. The maintenance caused a backlog of positive cases, which led to Monday having more than 7,000 new cases.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during college football games, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and mayors in other Big Ten cities have asked the conference to avoid scheduling late kickoffs.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.