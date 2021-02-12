213K Wisconsinites complete COVID-19 vaccine series as positive percentage of new tests continues downward trend

MADISON, Wis. — Over 200,000 people in Wisconsin have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday afternoon, according to the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 901,333 doses have been administered since December, including 33,697 in the past day. Health officials said 213,571 people have fully completed the vaccine series.

The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has continued on a downward decline, with Friday’s seven-day percent positive by test falling to 3.4%.

Wisconsin reported 938 new cases of the virus Friday, which is above the seven-day rolling average of 832. The state is at an all-time total of 554,048 confirmed cases, and 12,111, or 2.2% of cases are active.

There were 11 more deaths confirmed, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,151. DHS officials said an additional 55 were hospitalized in the past day. Out of the state’s 10,850 hospital beds, 20% are available for new patients.

