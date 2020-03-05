21-year-old man shot by homeowner during break-in, airlifted to hospital, sheriff says

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after a homeowner shot him during a suspected break-in Wednesday morning, according to a release by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Todd Parker, 21, is accused of breaking into the home around 3:50 a.m. after trying to gain access to a business in Mather.

Sheriff Brent Oleson said the homeowner confronted Parker and locked the door after he left.

According to the release, Parker attempted to force his way into the home again, threatening the residents as they called for help.

The homeowner fired several shots after Parker broke the window to a door, Oleson said. Parker was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

He will be taken to the Juneau County Jail and face charges once he is medically cleared, the release said.

Madison-based criminal defense attorney Chris Van Wagner said this kind of case can fall under Wisconsin’s Castle Doctrine, enacted in 2011.

“It’s a privilege to defend your house and family in your house,” Van Wagner said, adding that the Castle Doctrine covers lethal force but doesn’t give a homeowner free reign.

“You’re going to need to answer all questions truthfully. Your behavior is going to be examined to the tenth degree. People can’t just open fire without explanation,” he said. “That being said, I think you find most responsible gun owners know that if they use the gun, it’s a last resort.”

Van Wagner said if the initial reports of this case stand true, “it sounds like a classic application of the right to defend your castle.”

