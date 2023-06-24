21-year-old Madison woman crowned Miss Wisconsin 2023 Arman Rahman Arman Rahman Reporter Author email Jun 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis.- A 21-year-old Madison woman has been crowned as this year's Miss Wisconsin 2023. Lila Szyryj was among a field of 25 candidates representing their communities across the state. Competing at Miss South Centra, she received more than $12,000 in scholarships along with other gifts and awards and has the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss America 2024. Szyryj graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2022, earning her degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arman Rahman Reporter Author email Follow Arman Rahman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Young people look to reel in first place at state Youth Muskie Championship Russia says Wagner Group's leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin Midwest Log Rolling Championship spins through Wingra Park Outgoing CDC director says resignation spurred by sense of accomplishment, exhaustion Stoughton welcomes Ukrainian and Venezuelan refugees with picnic More News