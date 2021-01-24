2,076 new COVID cases, 67 more hospitalizations in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Sixty-seven new hospitalizations related to the Covid-19 virus were reported on Sunday, according to the Department of Health Services.
Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 2,076* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 534,179*.
6 new deaths* were reported, bringing the state total to 5,779 deaths so far.
67 more people were hospitalized between Saturday and Sunday, DHS said. A total of 4.4% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.
DHS said 504,238 people, or 94.6%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.
*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.
