2,076 new COVID cases, 67 more hospitalizations in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Sixty-seven new hospitalizations related to the Covid-19 virus were reported on Sunday, according to the Department of Health Services.

Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 2,076* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 534,179*.

6 new deaths* were reported, bringing the state total to 5,779 deaths so far.

67 more people were hospitalized between Saturday and Sunday, DHS said. A total of 4.4% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.

DHS said 504,238 people, or 94.6%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

