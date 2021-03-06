206 new cases reported; 39,924 more vaccine doses administered

MADISON, Wis. — New numbers reported that 206 new COVID-19 cases were reported while 39,924 vaccine doses were administered over the past day.

The Department of Health Services reported a decrease in positive cases from Friday.

The seven-day average continues to decline. Saturday’s average was at 2.2%, the lowest it has been since the pandemic started last year.

The lifetime total of confirmed cases is now 566,634, and 7,085 of those cases are active.

The number of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated is larger than the total confirmed cases.

A total of 591,186 people are fully vaccinated. The DHS reported that 39,924 new doses were administered on Friday.

One new death and 45 new hospitalizations were reported by health officials on Saturday. At least 6,478 people have died of coronavirus complications.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.