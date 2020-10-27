2021 World Championship Cheese Contest postponed to March 2022 due to COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo by Amandalynn Jones A cheese sign lights up a very Wisconsin scene on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 on King Street in Madison, Wisconsin.

MADISON, Wis. — The World Championship Cheese Contest scheduled for February 2021 has been postponed to March 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus.

The rescheduled event will take place in Madison from March 1-3, 2022 at the Monona Terrace Convention Center, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

“Contest leadership and our industry Contest Committee studied options for a 2021 event, interviewed judges and companies that support our contests with volunteers, and concluded that the industry would be best served by pausing the upcoming World Championship Cheese Contest until March 2022,” said Contest Chief Judge Jim Mueller.

Event organizers said the event was rescheduled for the welfare of judges, industry workers and attendees as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“We look forward to carrying on the mission of our Championship Cheese Contests in March 2021 with online opportunities that illuminate the art of cheese evaluation and reflect the positive energy and promotional punch of these admired events,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, WCMA’s Contest Event Manager.

WCMA officials said they plan to share free online programing in the first week of March 2021 to “celebrate industry success in the over 60-year history of the Championship Cheese Contests.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.