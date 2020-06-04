2020 World Dairy Expo in Madison canceled

MADISON, Wis. — The 2020 World Dairy Expo is the latest event in Wisconsin to be canceled over coronavirus concerns.

The event was originally scheduled to take place Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Organizers said in a news release that holding the event “is not feasible” due to national guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Dane County restrictions.

“Please know, other options were explored and considered by the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee and staff,” World Dairy Expo General Manager Scott Bentley said in a statement. “However, unwaveringly, we recognize our responsibility is to maintain the health of our community and the safety of all of you as exhibitors, attendees and volunteers and to adhere to the orders dictated by Dane County through the Forward Dane public health plan and Emergency Order #3.”

The release said full refunds will be issued for any payments made for the show. More details on the refunding process will be available at a later time.

Next year’s event has been scheduled to run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2021.

“Whether you are one of our 1,600 dairy cattle exhibitors, an employee of one of our 850 companies participating in Expo, one of our 400 dedicated volunteers, one of our 7,000 youth participants, or one of the 62,000 dairy enthusiasts who join us in Madison each fall as an attendee; You are the most important piece and what makes World Dairy Expo so special. Without each of you here, the show wouldn’t be the same,” Bentley said.

