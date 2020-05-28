2020 Wisconsin State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The 2020 Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled due to concerns about the continued spread of the coronavirus.

The fair was scheduled to take place from Aug. 5 to Aug. 15, but officials canceled the fair to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, vendors and the community as a whole.

We thank you for your unwavering support and will look forward to celebrating the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, August 5 – 15. Refunds, FAQs and Other Information https://t.co/6gc3zO8RHU (7/7) pic.twitter.com/zppmKwL7Bf — Wisconsin State Fair (@wistatefair) May 28, 2020

“On behalf of the entire State Fair Park Board of Directors, please know that the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was not taken lightly,” Wisconsin State Fair Park Board Chairman John Yingling said. “Months of deliberation took place, considering all options to host a Fair that adheres to the highest standard of safety without compromising the experience. We explored countless models, but ultimately safety cannot be compromised. The risks associated with hosting an event of this size and scope right now are just too great.”

Tickets purchased during annual holiday sales promotions will be honored for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. Refunds will also be available through June 30. Main Stage concert tickets are eligible for a full refund as well.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors voted unanimously to authorize Yingling to make the final decision on whether or not to cancel this year’s event, according to a statement from State Fair officials. Yingling announced his decision Thursday morning after receiving input from various Board members.

The State Fair, which is the largest annual event in Wisconsin, traditionally brings more than one million people to the fair grounds over its 11-day span according to a news release. Officials said extremely high attendance played a major role in deciding to cancel this year’s fair.

