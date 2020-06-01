2020 Sweet Corn Festival goes virtual

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The 2020 Sweet Corn Festival in Sun Prairie will be held as a virtual-only fundraising event in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Dane County’s reopening plan.

According to a news release from the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, the in-person festival has been canceled, with a return date scheduled for August 2021. In the past, the festival has attracted over 100,000 visitors to Angell Park each summer.

The release said the festival involves the chamber as well as the following Sun Prairie service organizations: the Sun Prairie Lions Club, Sun Prairie Exchange Club, Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus, Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362 and Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333.

“Completely cancelling the Corn Festival this year, in my opinion, was not an option,” said Sun Prairie Chamber Executive Director Amy Skicki. “The negative impact of the service organizations not receiving income from Corn Fest to carry out their missions this year is huge; each organization receives the majority of their annual revenue from this event alone. I thought why not ask people, who are financially able, to still consider contributing the dollars they would traditionally spend at Corn Fest via an online donation this year. We will split those dollars up amongst the organizations and the chamber, this way everyone still receives something.”

The chamber will be accepting sponsorships for the virtual event.

To make a donation or learn more about the organizations that have been impacted, click here.

