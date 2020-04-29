2020 Shake the Lake canceled due to COVID-19

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The annual Shake the Lake fireworks show in Madison has been canceled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from Shake the Lake sponsor Madison Mallards President Vern Stenman, sponsor Festival Foods is committed to supporting a new event this summer.

Stenman said plans for a new event will not be confirmed until there is more certainty on gatherings from public health.

