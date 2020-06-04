2020 Country USA, Rock USA festivals canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

squeezebox_huf/Flickr

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The 2020 Country USA and Rock USA music festivals are the latest summer events to be canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

According to a post from the Country USA Facebook page, organizers followed the recommendations of the Winnebago County Health Department, which has continued to advise against holding large gatherings.

“The safety of our entire festival and local community comes first,” the post said.

This year’s events in Oshkosh would have marked the 25th anniversary of Country USA and 10th anniversary of Rock USA.

The post said there are plans to reschedule both festivals for June and July 2021, but there are no official dates as of now.

“Like all of you, the coronavirus outbreak has hit us hard, and we are doing all we can to make it through,” the post said.

Those who purchased tickets for 2020’s events will be offered credits. Tickets, campsites and VIP seats will remain valid for next year’s festivals.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments