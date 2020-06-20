2020 Colonial Club’s Strawberry Fest hosts drive-thru event

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The 2020 Colonial Club’s Strawberry Fest took place Saturday with new restrictions.

Strawberry Fest was held as a drive-thru and walk-up event due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the news release said.

“Strawberry Fest is for the community — and we know how hard it’s been during the pandemic, so we just want people to come out and enjoy themselves and do something that seems like normal again,” said Laura Jennings, Colonial Club’s Director of Support Services and Activities.

The Colonial Club said fundraisers like Strawberry Fest keep activities and essential services going.

“We want to definitely break even or make a couple of thousand with Strawberry Fest this year,” Jennings said.

