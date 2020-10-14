2020 census counting stops Thursday

MADISON, Wis.– There’s not much time left to fill out the 2020 Census.

The United States Supreme Court ruled the count would end Thursday, Oct. 15.

Tomorrow is the last day to fill out the #2020Census. Tonight on #News3Now, we’ll hear from local leaders about the final push to get people to fill it out in the final 24 hours. https://t.co/btuV3QXSWL — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) October 14, 2020



“We basically have 24 hours to get it done,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

That short window could change what the next 10 years will look like. Rhodes-Conway said each person in Madison who fills out the census brings in about $2,000 in government funding every year over the next decade.

The U.S. Census Bureau said it gathered information from more than 99.9 percent of housing units.

Rhodes-Conway said that’s not enough.

“Our community is growing more diverse in many, many ways and we really want that represented in the census,” Rhodes-Conway said.

In Dane County, 78 percent of households responded to the census without a census worker needing to show up, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Rhodes-Conway said it’s important to make sure the census doesn’t ignore the hard-to-reach communities.

“We don’t want to miss that last one percent. Those are the folks that are the hardest to count, and in some ways, the more important to be counted,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Online census counting will stop at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on Thursday, Oct. 15. In Madison, that’s at 4:59 a.m. on Friday. Paper responses must be post-marked by Oct. 15.

