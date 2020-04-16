2020 American Family Championship canceled

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The 2020 American Family Insurance Championship tournament was canceled Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, the golf tournament made the decision to cancel in collaboration with the PGA Tour Champions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was scheduled for May 30-June 7.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and in collaboration with the @ChampionsTour, we are canceling all 2020 #AmFamChamp activities scheduled for May 30-June 7. Full statement: https://t.co/PrI898Llj6 Please watch this message from our host, @SteveStricker. pic.twitter.com/kCgm0BWRDo — #AmFamChamp (@amfamchamp) April 16, 2020

The release said all events associated with the championship are also canceled, including UW Carbone’s Race for Research and the concert featuring Little Big Town and the BoDeans.

American Family Insurance Championship said it still plans to donate $2.8 million to charity organizations, including $1 million to the American Family Children’s Hospital/UW Hospitals and $800,000 to Wisconsin non-profit organizations. The remaining $1 million will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts throughout the state.

The release said it is still planning to host next year’s championship from June 5-13, 2021.

