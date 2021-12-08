2,000+ without power on Madison’s SW side

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — More than 2,000 Alliant Energy customers on Madison’s southwest side are without power Tuesday night.

The outage, according to the company’s website, happened just before 8 p.m. Customers in the Watts Road area near the Beltline are among those reporting outages.

In total, 2,025 customers were in the dark as of 8:20 p.m.

Alliant’s website lists an estimated restoration time of 10 p.m.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

