2,000+ Alliant customers without power after car hits electrical box, dispatch says

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — More than 2,000 Alliant Energy customers in Madison were without power Sunday morning after a car hit an electrical box, according to Dane County dispatch.

Dispatch said Madison police were investigating the crash near Watts Road in Madison.

Alliant’s website said 2,032 customers were without power for the outage starting at 9:57 a.m. The power is expected to be back up and running by noon.

