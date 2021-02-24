20-year-old arrested after driving and running away from MPD

MADISON, Wis. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after driving and running away from police.

According to an incident report, police responded to a disturbance in a parking lot on Wanona Woods Court around 1 p.m.

The report said as officers were investigating, a gray Toyota Highlander drove off.

Police said the SUV was spotted on Fish Hatchery Road and later found unoccupied on High Ride Trail.

Jalen E. Hayes tried to get into the parked SUV, officials said, but ran off after seeing officers approach him.

Hayes later surrendered to police about a mile away in the 2300 block of Traceway Drive.

He was taken into custody and booked in the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of resisting and felony bail jumping. The report said Hayes also had $6,000 in cash on him when he was arrested.

