2-year-old in critical condition after Milwaukee shooting

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Police say officers were called to the residence at about 5 p.m. A male and female have been arrested.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

