2-year-old fatally shot on Milwaukee’s northwest side

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — One of the latest victims of gun violence in Milwaukee is 2 years old.

Police say the girl was shot on the city’s northwest side about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and died as she was being transported to the hospital. Authorities say the case is being investigated as a homicide, but they have not yet provided details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says an autopsy will be done Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments