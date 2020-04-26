2-year-old airlifted to hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

PORTAGE, Wis. — A 2-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to their leg.

According to a news release, Portage police responded to the 500 block of West Wisconsin Street shortly after 12 p.m.

The release said a parent was applying wound care to the child’s leg when police arrived.

Officials said the scene was immediately contained and the firearm was found near the child and recovered as evidence.

Police said the child was initially transported to Divine Savior Hospital, but later taken by Med-Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.

The public is not at risk and the identification of the child and family are being withheld right now, according to the release.

The Portage Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Divine Savior EMS, UW Med-Flight and Health and Human Services.

