2 women severely injured in head-on car crash, deputies say

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

TOWN OF HARMONY, Wis. — Two women are seriously injured after a head-on car crash Sunday night near Old Humes Road.

According to the Rock County dispatch, a call came in at 7:47 p.m. about a two vehicle head-on crash that happened on East U.S. Highway 14 by Old Humes Road in Harmony Township.

Law enforcement officials said a 47-year-old woman of Clinton crossed the center-line on U.S. Highway 14 with her Chevrolet Cruze and struck a 24-year-old woman of Rockford, Illinois that was traveling westbound. Both women were transported to area hospitals for severe injuries, the report said.

The release said the traffic on east U.S. 14 was rerouted for more than two hours while the crash was being investigated.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and no citations have been issued.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team, Janesville Police and Fire Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.



