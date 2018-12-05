2 Wisconsin Marines stand guard over late president

Site staff by Site staff

Two Marines from southeastern Wisconsin are among military members standing guard over the casket of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Lance Corporal Casey Schuetz is a 2017 Brookfield Central High School graduate. His family says photos and video of Casey standing guard in the rotunda is something they’ll never forget. His father, Bruce Schuetz, says his son’s alma mater tweeted out its support for Casey.

WITI-TV reports Schuetz completed boot camp in San Diego where he met Racine native Oscar Selbera, who is also standing guard over the late president at the Capitol. The two are among 10 Marines assisting other military members in keeping watch at the Capitol.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments