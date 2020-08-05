2 Wisconsin Dells restaurants close temporarily after employees test positive for COVID-19

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Two restaurants in the Wisconsin Dells are temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Brat House Grill posted on social media Monday announcing the decision to temporarily shutdown while staff work with local health department officials.

The Brat House Grille also asked its entire staff to get tested and planned to sanitize and do a deep cleaning of the restaurant.

We were notified that a member of our staff received a positive Covid-19 test. Therefore, we will be temporarily closing… Posted by Brat House Grill on Monday, August 3, 2020

The Sand Bar Wisconsin Dells also had an employee test positive for COVID-19. The bar posted about the positive result on social media Tuesday.

Owners are closing the facility temporarily.

“We have been in contact with local health authorities to help guide us through for what is best for our family and visitors,” the post said.

We were notified that a member of the Sand Bar family received a positive Covid 19 result. Therefore, we will be… Posted by Sand Bar Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

