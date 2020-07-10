2 vehicles, electronics stolen from west Madison homes overnight, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Burglars stole several items from west Madison homes overnight Friday including two vehicles, police said.

Madison police said the burglary unit is investigating an uptick in recent home break-ins, including several more reported Friday.

According to police, a couple on North Yellowstone Drive said burglars entered their home overnight, and apparently even came into the bedroom where they were sleeping, as someone had gone through a jewelry box and drawers in the bedroom.

It appeared the burglar or burglars got inside the home through an open garage door, according to the report. Electronics, a purse and a 2019 Toyota Rav4 were stolen.

Another burglary took place on Whippoorwill Way at a home where it appeared a burglar or burglars were also able to get in through an open garage door, police said.

Car keys were taken from the kitchen and a 2014 BMW 535 from the garage. The car was later found unoccupied on Tottenham Road and returned to the victim.

Police said a homeowner on Laub Lane reported that someone was able to force their way inside his house overnight by breaking a glass pane in a back door. Jewelry and other items were stolen. The victim wasn’t home at the time.

Police said overnight home burglaries were also reported in the 1800 block of Dewberry Drive and the 5000 block of Marathon Drive on Friday.

