2-vehicle crash closes all eastbound lanes of Highway 19 in Waunakee, no injuries reported

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — A two-vehicle crash has closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 19 at Highway 113, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

No one was injured in the crash, according to Dane County Dispatch.

DOT officials said the crash happened at 4:03 p.m.

According to a traffic alert, the lane closure is expected to last for two hours.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

