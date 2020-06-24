2 teens cited for painting graffiti on homes, vehicles, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police cited two teens Tuesday morning for criminal damage to property after homes garages and vehicles on Tennyson Lane were painted with graffiti.

According to an incident report, damage was reported on Spencer, Tennyson and Eliot lanes on Madison’s north side. The graffiti included protests language, sexual drawings and vulgar words.

The victims told police that the paint was not coming off easily.

One of the victims helped police identify potential suspects. A 16-year old male from Sun Prairie and a 16-year-old female from Madison admitted to painting the graffiti. They returned to the area later to clean it up.

One of the 16-year-olds said they were “just being dumb.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments