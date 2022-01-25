2 teens arrested in armed burglary in Sun Prairie, police say

by Logan Reigstad

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Madison police have arrested two 17-year-old boys following an armed burglary in Sun Prairie last week, the Sun Prairie Police Department said Monday.

In a news release, the department said the duo entered a home on the city’s west side around 11 p.m. on Jan. 18 through an unlocked door. They appeared to be checking houses in the area for open doors, police added.

The burglars did not come into contact with the home’s residents, the release said.

Police did not say what items, if any, may have been taken.

Madison police officers arrested one of the teens on Friday and the other over the weekend. Both were taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of felony burglary while armed.

News 3 Now is not naming the teens at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.