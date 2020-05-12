2 teens arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Janesville police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to a release by the Janesville Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of N. Pontiac Drive around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday for a report of people going through vehicles. They were given the group’s vehicle description and found it nearby. Police tried stopping the vehicle, but it drove off.

Officers followed the vehicle for about 15 minutes, with most of the pursuit taking place in the Village Green neighborhood of Janesville. Spikes were used to stop the vehicle near 1241 Friendship Drive, police said.

Three people ran away from the vehicle. Two 14-year-old boys were taken into custody, but the third person was never found, police said.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Woodstock, Ill.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments