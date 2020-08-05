2 taken to hospital via Med Flight following motorcycle crash in Monroe County

Brandon Arbuckle

BYRON, Wis. — Two people are in the hospital with severe injuries following a crash in Monroe County.

According to the news release, Monroe County dispatch said it received reports of a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle and SUV shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened on Copper Road north of Exodus Avenue in the town of Byron. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol were sent to the scene along with other local agencies.

Officials said the two who were riding the motorcycle were hospitalized for possible life-threatening-injuries, while the occupants in the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Evidence gathered from the scene revealed the motorcycle was going southbound in the oncoming lane at high speeds and crashed into the rear driver side of the SUV as the vehicle was making a left turn.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash, and the names of the victims will be released at a later time.

