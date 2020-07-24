Man dies, child suffers ‘significant injuries’ in buggy crash, truck driver arrested on suspicion of OWI

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A man died and a child was seriously injured after they were thrown from a buggy Thursday night during a crash in Lafayette County.

Deputies said the buggy was rear-ended by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 11 in Gratiot Township.

According to the release, Elmer K. Stoltzfus, 22, of Gratiot, was preparing to turn the buggy into a driveway when it was struck. He and a 2-year-old boy were thrown from the buggy. Both were initially taken to a hospital in Lafayette County with “significant injuries,” said the county’s Sheriff Reg Gill.

Stolzfus was eventually airlifted to a Madison hospital. Stolzfus was pronounced dead Friday morning, according to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was brought by ambulance.

The driver of the truck, Terry Gensler, 50, of Shullsburg, was not injured. He was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, the release said. He was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and has since been released.

The horse pulling the buggy was killed as a result of the crash.

The buggy was demolished and the truck involved was severely damaged, Gill said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.