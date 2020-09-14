2 schools in Janesville pivot to online learning to prevent COVID-19 outbreak

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Students attending Craig High School and Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville are temporarily switching to virtual learning to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.

Online learning starts on Wednesday for students and lasts until Sept. 25, according to a release from the School District of Janesville. Tuesday will be considered a non-instructional day for Craig and Roosevelt students.

School administrators worked with the Rock County Public Health Department on these plans after there were several known positive cases impacting these schools.

During this time, school meals will be available free of charge for students. The meals will be offered curb-side at both Craig High School and Roosevelt Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. during school days.This is in addition to the meal pick-up locations established at Edison, Franklin, and Marshall middle schools, the letter said.

“The School District of Janesville is grateful for and appreciates the partnership that exists with our parents and families,” the letter said.

“The SDJ thanks the community for their flexibility, patience, and understanding as we work together to keep our students engaged and learning throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

