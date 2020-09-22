2 schools in Janesville extend virtual learning to prevent COVID-19 outbreak

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Virtual learning has been extended for students attending Craig High School and Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville for an additional week.

The two schools temporarily switched from in-person to online classes earlier this month to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak. This was expected to last until Sept. 25, but has been pushed back until Oct. 2, according to a release from School District of Janesville.

School administrators worked with the Rock County Public Health Department on these plans after there were several known positive cases impacting these schools

During this time, school meals will be available free of charge for students. The meals will be offered curb-side at both Craig High School and Roosevelt Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. during school days.This is in addition to the meal pick-up locations established at Edison, Franklin, and Marshall middle schools, the letter said.

