2 Rusk County deaths investigated as homicides

Associated Press by Associated Press

SHELDON, Wis. — Authorities say the deaths of a two people at a home in Rusk County are being investigated as homicides.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting sheriff’s deputies with the investigation. State officials say law enforcement officers were called to the home in the Town of Sheldon Sunday. Family members had gone to the home and discovered the victims.

Authorities say the victims were apparently targeted.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments