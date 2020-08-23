2 rescued from Sugar River in Rock County

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

AVON, Wis. — Two people were rescued from the Sugar River in Rock County on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of W. Carrol Rd. and W. Brandherm Rd. in Avon shortly before 9 p.m.

Dispatchers received reports that one person was clinging to a kayak and another was clinging to a tube, according to a release by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team and Drone Team assisted in finding the stranded boaters.

Crews said the boaters were a man and woman from Illinois. They did not suffer any major injuries, the release said.

Multiple departments helped with this water rescue, including the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Beloit Fire Department, Orfordville Fire Department and Brodhead Fire Department.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.