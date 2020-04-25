2 Prairie du Chien facility workers test positive for COVID-19

Deb Brazil by Deb Brazil

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) – Two workers from a facility in Prairie du Chien have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a notice from Prairie Industries, the infected team members were on the same shift at the 800 North State Street facility. The company is disinfecting the building, deep cleaning work areas, and is in contact with the local health department to notify other team members that may have been exposed.-

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is directing concerns to its Community /Business Liaison Robert Moses at 608-326-8555 ext. 12. Those concerns will be handled by both the Crawford County Public Health Department and Crawford County Emergency Management. The situation is being monitored by Prairie Industries, the City of Prairie du Chien, and Crawford County officials.

