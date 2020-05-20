2 pounds of marijuana shipped from California seized in Rock County

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — Two pounds of “high grade” marijuana were seized in Rock County on Monday after the Rock County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a suspicious package.

Police said they received a tip about the package from the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport Police on Monday. The package was shipped from California with an intended destination in Rock County.

Later that day, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office located the package at a receiving center and intercepted it before it was delivered. Law enforcement used a K-9 to help determine if there were drugs inside.

Investigators seized the package and secured a warrant to search it.

This incident is still under investigation.

