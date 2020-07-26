2 people transported to hospital after west-side shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Two people who transported to a hospital after a shooting Saturday night.

According to an incident report, police responded to a weapons violation at Schroeder Road and Chapel Hill around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said they were notified of two gunshot victims and treated them while making sure the scene was safe.

Police said officers applied a tourniquet to one of the victims prior to EMS arrival.

Both victims were transported to local trauma hospitals. Police said one victim has life-threatening injuries while the other is in stable condition.

The report said officers spoke to witnesses and found multiple shell casings.

The Violent Crimes Unit has responded and is speaking to witnesses and victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

