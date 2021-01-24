2 people killed in Fort Atkinson house fire

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Two people died in a house fire in Fort Atkinson early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, officials responded to the 400 block of Milo Street around 3:20 a.m.

Officials said they were on scene less than four minutes after the call to find a two-story home with heavy smoke throughout.

The post said two people were trapped and later died in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s office.

