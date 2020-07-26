2 people in critical condition after Rock County crash, officials say

MAGNOLIA TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Two people from Elkhorn are in critical conditional after a traffic crash in Rock County on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release, three vehicles were driving northbound on Highway 104 when the lead vehicle slowed to turn into a private auction occurring on the west side of the road.

Officials said the second vehicle, which had four occupants, also slowed to allow the lead vehicle to turn.

The third vehicle failed to slow down and rear-ended the second vehicle, leading to the two backseat passengers — a man and a woman — to be transported by MedFlight for life-saving measures.

The release said the driver of the third vehicle is believed to have been inattentive with her driving and consented to a blood draw.

No citations or arrests have been made.

The crash is still under investigation.

