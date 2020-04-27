2 people displaced after fire breaks out due to improperly discarded smoking materials

MADISON, Wis. — Two Johnson Street residents are displaced after a fire broke out Sunday night due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

Firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a call in the 2000 block of East Johnson Street. Officials said smoke could be seen from a few blocks away as firefighters approached the scene. When firefighters arrived at the residence, they found a single-family home with heavy fire on the porch.

First responders confirmed all occupants of the building were out before stopping the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The Madison Fire Department Fire Investigation Team determined the fire was caused by imporperly discarded smoking materials. Damage was estimated at roughly $15,000.

