2 people charged with drug offenses in Grant County

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

freeimages.com

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — Two people were charged in Grant County Circuit Court on Wednesday with drug offenses.

According to a news release, Jerry L. Koch, 61, of Cuba City, and Terri L. Arndt, 35, of Richland Center, were arrested in Town of Potosi on Aug. 1 with nearly 100 grams of methamphetamine.

The release said Koch was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine over 50 grams. He was released from jail after posting a $5,000 cash bond.

Arndt was reportedly charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

The charges were related to an investigation by the Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments