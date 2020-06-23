2 people arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop, police say

PORTAGE, Wis. — Detectives with the Columbia County Drug Task Force arrested two people on multiple drug charges Monday as part of an illegal drug trafficking investigation.

During the investigation officers conducted a traffic stop after reportedly seeing one of the suspects get into a taxi. A K-9 was brought to the scene and alerted officers to the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle.

Officers searched the passengers and found roughly 48 grams of methamphetamine, 2.8 grams of heroin, 3.1 grams of marijuana products and multiple kinds of prescription pills.

The passengers were taken into custody and the driver of the taxi, who was not involved with the drugs, was released from the scene.

As the investigation continued, officers made their way to a motel room on the south side of Portage where they found drug paraphernalia, 4.7 grams of marijuana and more prescription pills.

Both of the people arrested, 29-year-old Andrew Kripps and 31-year-old Justine Rogers, were taken to the Columbia County Jail.

Kripps was charged with the following offenses:

Posession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Possession with intent to deliver schedule 1 and/or 2 drugs

Felony possession of THC – second or greater offense

Possession of a schedule 2 drug

possession with intent to deliver a schedule 3 drug

Possession of a schedule 4 drug

Maintaining a drug dwelling

Misdemeanor bail jumping

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Violation of probation

Rogers was charged with the following offenses:

Maintaining a drug dwelling

Possession of THC

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was helped by the Portage Police Department during the investigation.

