2 pedestrians killed in separate Milwaukee County crashes

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two pedestrians have died in separate hit-and-run crashes in Milwaukee County.

Police say a 36-year-old man was crossing a street in West Allis about 6 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by an SUV. The man died at the scene and the driver fled.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it also responded to a pedestrian death Sunday on Milwaukee’s west side. Police say a 56-year-old man was killed while crossing a street shortly after 6 p.m. The victim died at the scene.

Officers located the vehicle which struck the man, but are still looking for the driver.

Autopsies are expected to be done Monday.

