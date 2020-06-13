2 more people dead due to COVID-19, as 2.4% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has gone down to 2.4% Saturday, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS officials said more than 11,000 people have been tested since Friday afternoon. With 68 active labs capable of running tests, the daily capacity can go up to 16,668 tests.

16,231 people have recovered from the virus, which is about 72% of all positive cases. According to DHS, roughly 25% of the state’s cases are still active.

The lifetime total number of cases has reached 22,558, with 272 new cases in the past 24 hours. That number is a result of combined data from state and county health officials.

Two more people have died due to complications from the coronavirus, putting the state’s death toll at 693.

