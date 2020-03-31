2 more Dane County deputies test positive for COVID-19

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Two more Dane County deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.

The news comes one day after the first two deputies tested positive at the Dane County Jail.

A news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the men, ages 27 and 46, are now at home in quarantine.

Officials said 11 deputies have been tested so far. A total of four results have come back positive, five have been negative and two are pending results.

The release said a “common thread” among the deputies and inmates who tested positive was that all were in 6 West and 7 West of the City-County Building.

