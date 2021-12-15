2 more children discharged from hospital after Waukesha parade; 1 child still being cared for
WAUKESHA, Wis. — One child is still being cared for at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in the wake of last month’s deadly incident at Waukesha’s Christmas parade.
According to an updated release Tuesday night, two more children who were hurt during the parade have been discharged. One child remains in the hospital’s care.
Officials said that child is in fair condition.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Wisconsin on Wednesday and meet with families of victims who were hurt or killed in the parade.
Darrell Brooks, 39, is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 others by driving an SUV into the crowded parade on November 21.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.