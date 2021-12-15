2 more children discharged from hospital after Waukesha parade; 1 child still being cared for

by Stephen Cohn

Jeffrey Phelps FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. On Sunday an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing multiple people and injuring scores more. Milwaukee County's top prosecutor District Attorney John Chisholm said Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, that a young assistant in his office sought $1,000 bail for a man who allegedly drove his vehicle through a parade two days after he got out of jail because she was overworked and never saw his risk assessment.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — One child is still being cared for at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in the wake of last month’s deadly incident at Waukesha’s Christmas parade.

According to an updated release Tuesday night, two more children who were hurt during the parade have been discharged. One child remains in the hospital’s care.

Officials said that child is in fair condition.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Wisconsin on Wednesday and meet with families of victims who were hurt or killed in the parade.

Darrell Brooks, 39, is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 others by driving an SUV into the crowded parade on November 21.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.