2 men treated for non-life threatening injuries in Beloit double shooting
BELOIT, Wis. — Two men are being treated Sunday night after a shooting in the city of Beloit.
According to a Facebook post from Beloit police, a 38-year-old Beloit man and a 30-year-old Beloit man were treated for non-life threatening injuries in a double shooting on Burton Street near Madison Road around 7:20 p.m.
Officials said a suspect vehicle is a dark-colored sedan with California plates.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Beloit police.
