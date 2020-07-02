2 men killed in shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say two men are dead after a shooting.

The double fatal shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on South 19th Street. The victims are a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Milwaukee. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. The deaths follow two other fatal shootings in Milwaukee in less than 24 hours.

A 16-year-old girl was found dead of a gunshot wound just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. And a 20-year-old man was found shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports no arrests have been made in those two cases.

